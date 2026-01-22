IndiGo net profit drops 78% in Q3 after mass flight cancellations in December

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Thursday reported a 77.6% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 549 crore for the quarter ending December. This is the same quarter in which the country’s largest airline experienced mass flight cancellations.

The airline’s revenue from operations rose 6% Y-o-Y to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3FY26.

IndiGo stated that its bottom line during the quarter was impacted by exceptional items including the new labour codes, dollar-rupee currency fluctuations and the significant operational disruption faced in December 2025.

IndiGo highlighted that items related to the implementation of new labour laws aggregated to Rs 969 crore and items related to operational disruptions aggregated to Rs 577 crore. Currency movement pertaining to dollar-based future obligations aggregated to Rs 1035 crore.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said that in the December quarter, the company faced major operational disruptions that resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays from 3rd to 5th December. He added that their long-term fundamentals remain strong, backed by their expanding fleet, and growing domestic and international network.