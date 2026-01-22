IndiGo net profit drops 78% in Q3 after mass flight cancellations in December

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Thursday reported a 77.6% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 549 crore for the quarter ending December. This is the same quarter in which the country’s largest airline experienced mass flight cancellations.
The airline’s revenue from operations rose 6% Y-o-Y to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3FY26.
IndiGo stated that its bottom line during the quarter was impacted by exceptional items including the new labour codes, dollar-rupee currency fluctuations and the significant operational disruption faced in December 2025.
IndiGo highlighted that items related to the implementation of new labour laws aggregated to Rs 969 crore and items related to operational disruptions aggregated to Rs 577 crore. Currency movement pertaining to dollar-based future obligations aggregated to Rs 1035 crore.
Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said that in the December quarter, the company faced major operational disruptions that resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays from 3rd to 5th December. He added that their long-term fundamentals remain strong, backed by their expanding fleet, and growing domestic and international network.
He stated that operations are very stable now and, as previously assured to the aviation watchdog DGCA, operations will return to normal capacity by February 10, 2026, with no further flight cancellations expected after that date.
IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights in early December due to a severe crew shortage, especially pilots, following the introduction of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. New regulations by the aviation regulator DGCA mandated longer crew rest and fewer night landings, but IndiGo failed to hire enough staff, causing operational chaos.
When asked about the financial impact caused by the closure of Pakistan airspace, Elbers said this has primarily impacted international flights from northern India, resulting in a 20-30 minute increase in flight duration and higher fuel expenses.
Operationally, IndiGo carried 3.19 crore passengers in Q3FY26, up 2.8%. Yield declined 1.8% to Rs 5.33 per seat kilometre and the load factor fell 2.4 percentage points to 84.6%.
As of 31st December 2025, IndiGo had a fleet of 440 aircraft -- a net increase of 23 passenger aircraft during the quarter. In the fourth quarter of FY26, capacity in terms of available seat kilometres (ASKs) is expected to grow around 10% as compared to Q4 of FY25, according to the airline.