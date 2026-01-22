Mphasis Q3 profit falls quarter-on-quarter on labour law impact, but revenue grows

BENGALURU: IT services firm Mphasis reported a decline in net profit for the December quarter of FY26, affected by costs linked to changes in labour laws, even as revenue recorded steady growth quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 442 crore in Q3 FY26, down 5.7% from Rs 469 crore in the September quarter. On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 3.4%.

The quarterly profit included an exceptional charge of Rs 35.5 crore related to the impact of changes in labour laws. Net profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 468.7 crore, largely flat sequentially and up 9.5% year-on-year.

Revenue from operations increased 2.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,002.6 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 3,901.9 crore in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, revenue grew 12.4%. The company said revenue growth was supported by continued deal wins and traction across key verticals.