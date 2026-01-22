Mutual fund selling, increased promoter pledge: Kalyan Jewellers losing its sheen on D-Street

Kalyan Jewellers faces intense selling pressure on Dalal Street despite a robust business update for the December quarter. Analysts tracking the jewellery retailer cite multiple factors for the sharp drop in investor sentiment as the stock has now plummeted for 10 straight sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers' stock crashed a whopping 14% on Wednesday (January 21) to a 19-month low of Rs 389, extending a nine-session losing streak with a 25% drop, and 40% off its 52-week high of Rs 617.70 amid heavy selling pressure. Shares hit a low of Rs 370 on Thursday (January 22) before settling 4.56% lower at 378.45. Over the past 10 sessions, it has crashed 28%, breaking below key 20/50/100/200 EMAs with bearish options data and high put-call ratios signalling further downside bets.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, said that heavy institutional exits, like Motilal Oswal's stake cut in Q3 FY26, promoter pledge overhang, and weak sentiment are driving the rout, and have overshadowed robust Q3 FY26 results: 42% YoY revenue surge to Rs 7,318 crore and 27% same-store sales growth in India.

“Fundamentals stay strong with 170 store expansions planned for FY26 and rising retail stakes, but near-term volatility lingers until promoter clarity emerges and selling eases; year-to-date 2026 losses hit 17.5% versus peers,” added Bolinjkar.

Adding to it, Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said the recent selloff in Kalyan Jewellers could be due to mutual fund reshuffling and oversupply. He added that the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation.