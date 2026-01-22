Sarvam AI reached 45 million people across India in 10 days using voice AI

BENGALURU: Sarvam AI reached 45 million people in 10 days, across 28 states, via voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) for a large life insurance company, said co-founder Vivek Raghavan.

Speaking on the sidelines of FICCI FLO’s AI INDIA 2026 in Bengaluru, Raghavan said the outreach used AI to contact people in their own languages, answer questions, and share information about a low-cost insurance scheme. The campaign, he said, targeted users largely in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns, and covered nearly 4% of India’s population.

“Previously, this is something that you could not do at all,” Raghavan said. “But now the ability to do this exists. We managed to reach 45 million people in 10 days across 28 states, and the results were better than traditional approaches.”

In 2025, the Indian government selected Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam to build the country’s first indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM).

Raghavan, who has worked for over a decade on India’s digital public infrastructure including Aadhaar, UPI and GST, said his interest in artificial intelligence grew from a concern that digital systems in India often excluded non-English speakers. “There should not be a situation where if you are in the digital world, you must speak English, and if you speak your own language, you are outside the digital world,” he said.