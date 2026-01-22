India seeks $300–350 billion clean energy investment at World Economic Forum 2026

NEW DELHI: India presented itself as one of the world’s largest and most investment-ready markets for clean energy at the World Economic Forum 2026, stating that it will require investments of $300–350 billion in the sector by 2030.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, who attended the forum in Davos, said India’s energy transition offers speed, scale, stability and long-term returns at a time when global investors are seeking predictable growth opportunities. The minister, while speaking at several sessions and investor meetings, said India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

“India offers large demand, clear policies, a growing manufacturing base and strong implementation by states, which are key to attracting long-term global investment,” said the minister.

During meetings on the sidelines of the forum, Joshi met global investors and energy companies to discuss investments in renewable energy. These included green hydrogen projects, renewable energy with battery storage, and grid upgrades. He encouraged long-term investment and blended finance to support large-scale projects.

During his trip, Joshi held discussions with Charles Emond, President and CEO, and Sarah Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer of La Caisse, on expanding long-term climate and clean energy investments in India. He encouraged scaling up the “Partner with India” initiative to tap into La Caisse’s planned $400 billion investment in climate action by 2030.