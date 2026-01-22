Silver ETFs recover after crashing up to 24%

MUMBAI: Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which had been trading at a significant premium to international prices, plunged by as much as 24% on Thursday, wiping out much of that excess. The sharp correction followed a global and domestic pullback in prices after US President Donald Trump stepped back from his bid to annex Greenland by force, easing safe-haven demand for precious metals. Profit-taking further accelerated the decline. However, as the session progressed, silver prices recovered most of their losses.

Traders said the retreat from the record highs came as the dollar strengthened and risk appetite improved globally, reducing demand for safe-haven assets. The slump was far sharper than moves in global spot and MCX futures, highlighting extreme volatility amid shifting risk sentiment, profit-booking and geopolitical easing.

Since last weekend, gold and silver prices have surged sharply after US President Donald Trump threatened to use military force to acquire Greenland, escalating tensions between the United States and the European Union. The situation intensified further after Trump announced a 10% tariff on eight of NATO’s largest members for opposing the move, effective next month. In response, the EU signaled plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on US goods. These tariff threats heightened geopolitical uncertainty, prompting a risk-off sentiment in global markets and driving investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Even as silver futures eased only 4%, the fall in silver ETFs was much starker and the worst hit are Tata that crashed almost 24% to Rs 25.56, Edelweiss and Mirae Asset plunged 22% each and 360 One lost 21%, and Nippon shed 20% on NSE. Earlier in the day the silver futures eased 4% on MCX in early trade t0 Rs 305,753/kg, but soon recovered as the CME began to show recovery. At 1430 hrs, however the prices recouped and was down just about 1.13% or Rs 3,592/kg at Rs 314,900.