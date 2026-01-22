Startups seek AI spending, skilling and data infrastructure support in Budget 2026
As India heads into the Union Budget 2026, tech and fintech founders are expecting higher AI investment, stronger skilling, and clear data and digital infrastructure policies to drive sustainable growth across fintech, AI, automation, and digital services.
Several startup leaders say that while digital adoption has expanded rapidly, policy clarity and execution now need to keep pace. Technology leaders are placing strong emphasis on artificial intelligence as a growth driver.
Abhinav Singh, CEO of Techugo, said India’s digital engineering and software exports are expected to grow steadily over the next few years, with AI services seeing significantly higher growth. He noted that upcoming budget allocations could accelerate this trend through “heavy financial investment in AI R&D, more distinct data governance policies and cross-border data flows, the ease of access to venture capital, and programmes for massive skilling in the areas of AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity”.
From the AI startup ecosystem, concerns around predictability and access to core resources remain central.
Anand Mahurkar, CEO and Founder of Findability Sciences, said uncertainty around data rules and infrastructure approvals continues to slow real-world deployment. “The most powerful step the government can take is to make computed and trusted data as accessible and reliable as electricity,” he said.
Meanwhile, founders are also highlighting the need for policy stability to support long-term company building. Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of AdvantageClub.ai, said consistency in taxation is critical for startups and employees.
“When I look at the budget, the ask is simple: stability. Get capital gains, ESOPs, and GST right, and you support long-term company building and financial security,” he said. Deorah added that predictable rules give founders confidence during fundraises and exits, while simplified GST compliance reduces friction for growing companies.
Meanwhile, fintech founders are seeking regulatory certainty to enable wider financial inclusion and more efficient operations. Hanut Mehta, CEO and Co-founder at Bimapay Finsure, said fintech platforms can play a key role in improving insurance access, especially among first-time and underserved customers. “We expect the Budget to bring greater clarity around fintech-enabled insurance distribution and premium financing models, which would help platforms scale responsibly,” he said, adding that simplifying compliance requirements and offering clarity on GST for digital insurance platforms would ease operational challenges.
Mehta also highlighted the importance of digital public infrastructure and alternative credit assessment frameworks in enabling fintechs to reach Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where affordability remains a significant barrier.
The demand for deeper and more inclusive digital finance is echoed by fintech players working at the grassroots level. Shams Tabrej, Co-founder and CEO of Ezeepay, said the next phase of growth must focus on meaningful last-mile integration. “If the next wave of inclusive growth is to be unlocked, then Budget 2026 should give priority to last-mile integration that is accessible, sustainable, and trustworthy,” he said.
Tabrej said the need to strengthen incentives for banking correspondents and local merchants, reduce compliance costs for small fintech firms, and accelerate payment cycles under government-led financial inclusion programmes.
Taken together, the expectations from Budget 2026 reflect a shift in focus from adoption to execution. Startups across fintech and technology are seeking targeted AI spending, large-scale skilling programmes, and reliable data and digital infrastructure to support growth, inclusion and global competitiveness in the coming years.