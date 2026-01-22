Startups seek AI spending, skilling and data infrastructure support in Budget 2026

As India heads into the Union Budget 2026, tech and fintech founders are expecting higher AI investment, stronger skilling, and clear data and digital infrastructure policies to drive sustainable growth across fintech, AI, automation, and digital services.

Several startup leaders say that while digital adoption has expanded rapidly, policy clarity and execution now need to keep pace. Technology leaders are placing strong emphasis on artificial intelligence as a growth driver.

Abhinav Singh, CEO of Techugo, said India’s digital engineering and software exports are expected to grow steadily over the next few years, with AI services seeing significantly higher growth. He noted that upcoming budget allocations could accelerate this trend through “heavy financial investment in AI R&D, more distinct data governance policies and cross-border data flows, the ease of access to venture capital, and programmes for massive skilling in the areas of AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity”.

From the AI startup ecosystem, concerns around predictability and access to core resources remain central.

Anand Mahurkar, CEO and Founder of Findability Sciences, said uncertainty around data rules and infrastructure approvals continues to slow real-world deployment. “The most powerful step the government can take is to make computed and trusted data as accessible and reliable as electricity,” he said.

Meanwhile, founders are also highlighting the need for policy stability to support long-term company building. Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of AdvantageClub.ai, said consistency in taxation is critical for startups and employees.