TASE Global opens Rs 150 crore Chennai's Sriperumbudur facility, targets Rs 300 crore in new revenue

CHENNAI: Chennai-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer Trusted Aerospace Engineering (TASE Global) on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, set up with an investment of Rs 150 crore.
The facility, spread across 45,000 sq ft, will manufacture aerostructure components in addition to the company’s existing production of aero engine and precision medical components for export. TASE Global already owns 3.5 acres of land in the industrial town.
In October 2025, the company had announced the acquisition of a US-based firm, Joined Alloys, which specialises in aerospace manufacturing, special processes, sheet metal fabrication and product development, for Rs 106 crore. The US entity is currently generating $45 million in revenue for the group.
The newly inaugurated Indian facility is expected to generate an additional Rs 300 crore in revenue over the next three years. With this expansion, TASE Global is aiming to achieve $100 million in revenue within the same period, said Sankararaman Vaidyanathan, Chairman, TASE Global.
The aerospace component manufacturer has partnered with Japan’s leading machine tool maker DMG MORI, which will supply 30 advanced high-precision machines known for combining German engineering precision with Japanese technology.
Vaidyanathan told TNIE, “The current facility is completely integrated with DMG MORI’s advanced machines, and it will be fully automated, creating a huge opportunity for us to do business in the aerospace sector. The machines have a bed length of four metres, which will be sufficient for the facility, and we are planning to expand it to eight metres. These machines will be spread across 45,000 sq ft.”
He said the company is also constructing a 30,000 sq ft surface treatment facility on the same premises, with an investment of Rs 40 crore, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in April. In addition, TASE Global plans to invest another Rs 60 crore to set up a semiconductor facility that will manufacture machines used in chip production.
“This is called frontend machines, as DMG MORI will provide the machines and other support,” he said.
Vaidyanathan added that the company supplies aerospace components to Tier 1 suppliers of premium aviation companies such as Airbus and Boeing. He said the Rs 300 crore revenue from the new facility would be generated entirely from European customers, while production for American customers would be handled by the US-based subsidiary.