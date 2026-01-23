Execution velocity: the strategic imperative for Budget 2026

As we approach the Union Budget 2026, the conversation naturally turns to the significant numbers expected for national development. The government has already set a formidable stage with an infrastructure roadmap that allocates roughly Rs 17 lakh crore across 852 projects. While the magnitude of these allocations sets the stage, the true measure of this budget resides in the velocity of its deployment. With the capital secured, the next stage of our development is completely reliant on the speed at which we can implement these ideas into tangible assets.

We have already seen what happens when policy intent translates effectively into action. The Production Linked Incentive scheme is a strong example of this alignment, having attracted actual investments of around Rs 1.88 lakh crore and generating over 12 lakh jobs by the middle of last year. The challenge now is to bring this same efficiency to the broader infrastructure pipeline, ensuring that road, power, and logistics projects move as swiftly as our manufacturing ambitions.

This potential becomes even more evident when examining the success stories emerging from rural and semi-urban India. The success of companies like Zoho in rural Tamil Nadu provides strong examples of how technology can flourish outside of major cities. Providing opportunities, their rural operations have generated more than 3,000 jobs, showing that talent thrives when given the chance, no matter where.