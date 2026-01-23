Forex reserves rally the most on record, adding $14.2 b on gold surge

MUMBAI: In a week when the Reserve Bank of India struggled to defend the rupee—and on a day when the currency brushed the 92-per-dollar mark for the first time, closing at a record low of 91.88—surging gold prices came to the rescue of the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The reserves posted their largest weekly gain for the period ending January 16, rising by $14.2 billion to $701.36 billion.

This is the fourth time that the forex reserves have crossed the $700-billion-mark and is just shy of the $704.85 billion peak it scaled on the week to September 27, 2024. Since then in September 2025 the reserves had crossed the $700-billion-mark twice but did not cross the first record.

This makes the country the fifth largest in terms of forex reserves and this can last for 11 months of imports.

In the previous week ending January 9, the reserves had stood at a low $687.19 billion.

Of the $14.19-billion weekly boost recorded for January 16, as much as $4.62 billion came from the value accretion to the gold reserves of over 810 tonne which touched $117.45 billion in the week, the Reserve Bank said Friday in its weekly statistical supplement.

