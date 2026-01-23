Govt approves 5 companies in 4th round of PLI scheme for white goods

The government has approved five applicants with a committed investment of ₹863 crore in the fourth round of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a total of 13 applications were received in this round, all in the manufacturing of air conditioner (AC) components. The five approved companies are expected to achieve a total production of Rs 8,337.24 crore and generate 1,799 additional direct jobs by FY 2027–28. Overall, 85 companies selected under the PLI Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) are projected to make investments of Rs.11,198 crore, resulting in cumulative production of Rs 1,90,050 crore over the scheme period.

The companies selected are Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, which will make compressors, motors, heat exchangers, and sheet metal parts. It has committed the highest investment of Rs. 320 crore. Indo Asia Copper Limited will manufacture copper tubes, which are key components used in air conditioners for cooling, with a committed investment of Rs. 258.97 crore. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd will produce heat exchangers, sheet metal parts, and plastic moulded components, with a planned investment of Rs.58.69 crore. Kryon Technology Private Limited will manufacture control assemblies used in indoor units (IDUs), outdoor units (ODUs), and remote controls, along with motors, and plans to invest Rs.175 crore. Pranav Vikas (India) Private Limited will make motors, cross-flow fans, valves, brass components, heat exchangers, and sheet metal parts, with an investment of Rs.50 crore.

The government approved the PLI Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) on 7 April 2021, with a total outlay of ₹6,238 crore, to be implemented from FY 2021–22 to FY 2028–29. The scheme was subsequently notified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on 16 April 2021. Its objective is to significantly strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and drive economic growth in the sector. The scheme offers incentives ranging from 6% to 4% on a reducing basis on incremental sales for a period of five years, following the base year and a one-year gestation period. Domestic value addition is expected to increase from the current 20–25% to 75–80%.