India trails global peers in AI investment, placed 8th in WEF ranking

At the same time, the ranking underscores a nuanced reality for India’s AI story. While cumulative investment remains lower than several peers, India has emerged as a major global hub for AI talent, software development and application-led innovation. The country’s technology sector, large pool of skilled engineers and growing startup ecosystem have helped drive rapid adoption of AI across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public services.

Government-led initiatives have also gathered momentum, with policy frameworks aimed at expanding compute capacity, supporting AI research and accelerating skill development. These efforts have been complemented by state-level programmes and private-sector investments focused on data centres, AI-driven platforms and digital public infrastructure. However, the WEF findings suggest that translating this momentum into sustained, large-scale capital deployment remains a challenge.

Experts note that investment rankings based on historical spending do not fully capture emerging strengths such as workforce readiness, deployment at scale or the ability to apply AI to real-world problems. India’s strengths lie in its application-focused ecosystem and cost-efficient innovation model, but the country continues to lag in capital-intensive areas such as advanced semiconductor development, frontier model research and high-end AI infrastructure.

The WEF paper therefore highlights both progress and gaps. India has built strong foundations in talent and adoption, but the relatively lower level of long-term investment points to the need for deeper and more sustained funding if the country is to compete with leading AI powers. As artificial intelligence becomes a core driver of productivity and economic growth, bridging this investment gap while leveraging existing strengths will be critical for India’s ambition to emerge as a global AI leader.