IndiGo shares decline nearly 4 per cent after Q3 profit plunges to Rs 549 crore

On the NSE, InterGlobe Aviation's scrip dropped 3.79 per cent to Rs 4,722.50 apiece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 46.24 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 82,261.13, while the NSE Nifty went lower by 8.20, or 0.03 per cent, to 25,281.70.

India's largest airline, IndiGo, on Thursday reported a 78 per cent decline in net profit for the December quarter to Rs 549.1 crore, as flight disruptions and the implementation of the new labour code took a toll on its earnings.

The airline reported a net profit of Rs 549.1 crore in the October-December quarter, compared with Rs 2,448.8 crore earnings in the year-ago period, according to a company statement.