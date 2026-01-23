IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 89% year-on-year to Rs 161 crore

MUMBAI: Private lender IndusInd Bank has red ink all over its December quarter balance-sheet with its net profit plunging a whopping 89% on-year to Rs 161 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, the bank had a net profit of Rs 1,402 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on advances and interest paid on deposits, fell 13% on-year to Rs 4,562 crore, the bank management told reporters Friday in a conference call.

The bank's asset quality improved marginally with gross NPA and net NPA ratios coming down to 3.56 and 1.04 from 3.60 and 1.04 in the previous quarter.

Fee and other income declined to Rs 1,707 crore from Rs 2,355 crore, core fee came in at Rs 1,575 crore as against Rs 2,123 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year and the yield on assets stands declined to 8.78% as against 9.63% while cost of fund stands declined to 5.26% from 5.70%.

Total expenditure came down to Rs 10,810 crore from Rs 11,555 crore and operating expenses were Rs 3,999 crore as against Rs 3,982 crore.

Casa deposits stood at Rs 1,19,104 crore with current account deposits at Rs 31,416 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 87,688 crore. Casa deposits comprised 30% of total deposits.