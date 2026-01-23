Mfg, services activity up in Jan at 59.5, but below 2025 average

MUMBAI: The manufacturing and services sectors activity rose to 59.5 in January from 57.8 in December, but the number is below the average printed in the previous year, according to private survey.

This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion. Both manufacturing and services showed similar growth rates during the month, HSBC India said its composite PMI data, compiled by S&P Global on Friday.

"Growth, as signalled by the flash PMI, has picked up pace for both manufacturing and services. Despite the rise in the manufacturing PMI, January figure remains below the 2025 average. After losing some momentum at the end of 2025, new orders rose more rapidly, led by a faster pick up in domestic orders. Input cost pressures rose quickly, though more for goods producers than for service providers," said HSBC India chief economist Pranjul Bhandari.

A rise in new business mainly drove faster growth in private sector activity. Companies said they saw better demand from customers and benefited from strong marketing efforts. Manufacturing firms reported a quicker increase in sales compared to service providers, though both sectors saw improvement, she said.

January also saw a clear rise in international orders, the strongest growth in exports in the past four months. Domestic companies received more orders from regions such as Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, adding further support to overall business growth.

Private sector hiring picked up, after staying flat in the previous month. The increase in jobs was small, but it was in line with the usual long-term trend. Companies said they hired to better match their workforce with business needs, mainly adding junior- and mid-level employees.