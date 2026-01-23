Milky Mist signs MoU with Maharashtra to invest Rs 1,130 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu-based dairy company Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a large-scale milk processing and dairy products manufacturing facility in the state, investing nearly Rs 1,130 crore.

The MoU was signed by K Rathnam, CEO of the company and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Milky Mist will establish a 10 LLPD milk processing plant, expandable up to 25 LLPD, with a diverse product portfolio including paneer, yogurts, curd, mozzarella cheese, ice cream, butter, ghee etc.

The project will be developed on a land parcel measuring 1, 94,866 square metres (approximately 48.15 acres), with the land allotted by MIDC.

The plant is expected to generate direct employment for about 800 people.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner.

Milk procurement for the facility will be sourced within the state.

The company was founded by T Sathish Kumar, who is the Chairman and MD, in 1997 in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

Rathnam said, “This MoU reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s dairy value chain while creating sustainable economic opportunities for farmers and communities. Maharashtra’s progressive policies, robust infrastructure and strong milk-producing regions make it an ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”

The plant in Maharashtra will help the company at to expand its strong market presence in western India.

