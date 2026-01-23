Re tests another low, nearing 92-mark; closes at all-time low of 91.88

MUMBAI: The rupee is a whisker away from breaching the psychological 92-per-dollar mark, having plunged to a fresh lifetime low of 91.99 on Friday. The currency was weighed down by a sharp selloff in equity markets, which extended losses to four of the five trading sessions this week, along with month-end dollar demand from importers and heavy dollar outflows from equities.

Analysts are now seeing the rupee at well below 92 sooner than later.

The battered rupee began the day low losing 20 paise from Thursday close of 91.58 but by afternoon trade was a bad patch and plunged to 91.99. At that level RBI began selling dollars leading a mild recovery and the currency closed the session at 91.88, down 30 paise from the previous close.

The rupee is now down more than 1% this week and 2% this month so far which comes on top of the near 5% cut it had taken in 2025. With this the rupee has lost nearly 60% of its value since this came to power in May 2014 promising that if voted to power, the rupee would be made so strong that each rupee will fetch a dollar!

Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities said, "the rupee fell to a record low, bucking under the weight of dollar demand from importers and corporates ahead of the long weekend and the upcoming budget.

“This fragility intensified as domestic equities faced a fresh bout of liquidation, erasing Thursday’s tentative recovery. The outlook for spot dollar-rupee pair remains resolutely bullish; we anticipate the pair may eclipse the psychological 92 threshold while find the support at 91.10."