SDHI bags India’s first chemical tanker order in $227 million shipbuilding deal

NEW DELHI: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has secured India’s first-ever chemical tanker order, signing a $227 million contract to build six IMO Type II chemical tankers for Norway-based shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS.

The deal, one of the largest single commercial shipbuilding orders awarded to an Indian shipyard, marks SDHI’s first new build contract since the revitalisation of its Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat under new management. The agreement also includes an option for six additional vessels.

Each tanker will have a deadweight tonnage of 18,000 and will be constructed at SDHI’s Pipavav facility, India’s largest shipyard. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery within 33 months, with subsequent deliveries at regular intervals.

The vessels, measuring around 150 metres in length with a beam of approximately 23 metres, will be designed by Marinform AS and StoGda Ship Design & Engineering, and classed by DNV. Built to Ice Class 1A standards, the tankers will feature LNG-ready dual-fuel hybrid propulsion systems and advanced automation, allowing multiple operating modes.

“This marks a historic milestone in the shipyard’s new journey toward becoming a state-of-the-art shipbuilding hub,” said Vivek Merchant, Director at SDHI. “The order underscores global confidence in our ability to deliver future-ready, high-quality vessels and is a strong endorsement of India’s growing commercial shipbuilding ecosystem.”