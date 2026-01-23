Sensex slips 748 points in afternoon trade; Adani, Eternal, InterGlobe stocks stay under pressure

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losses in afternoon trade as selling pressure intensified across select heavyweight stocks, with Adani Group companies, Eternal and InterGlobe Aviation emerging as key drags on the market. Weak sentiment in these counters outweighed gains in pockets of the broader market, keeping benchmark indices firmly in the red.

As of 2:01 pm, the Nifty 50 was trading at 25,046.25, down 0.96 percent or 243.65 points, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.91 percent or 748.23 points to 81,559.14. The decline marked a continuation of the cautious mood seen earlier in the session, with investors trimming positions amid stock-specific weakness and lingering concerns over valuations.