Sify Infinit gets SEBI approval for IPO

The country’s leading data centre colocation services provider Sify Infinit Spaces on Friday received approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial public offering (IPO) of `3,700 crore.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares of `2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of `1,200 crore as the investors – Kotal Data Center Fund (Rs 643 crore) and Kotak Special Situations Fund (`557 crore) – offload their investments in the company. The Chennai-based company has 12-month time to launch their listing. If listed, the company, which is a subsidiary of Sify Group, will be the first Indian data centre provider to be listed on the country’s stock exchanges.

According to the DRHP filed by Sify, the proceeds will be used for partly funding the completion of tower B of data centre in Siruseri in Chennai of Rs 465 crore; for setting up of two towers for data centre in Rabale in Navi Mumbai of Rs 860 crore; to payoff borrowings of Rs 600 crore and other general corporate purposes.

The company manages 14 data centres in six major cities, Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and together they have an operation capacity of 113.67 MW and built capacity of power at 188.04 MW.

Financially, the company’s revenue in June 2025 quarter was Rs 398.59 crore and profit of Rs 13.63 crore. JM Financial Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.