A Rs 14-crore timepiece: Jacob & Co unveils Vantara-themed watch with Anant Ambani figurine
A new ultra-luxury watch themed on Vantara, the private zoo run by the family of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been unveiled in India, attracting widespread attention for its highly personalised and extravagant design. The bespoke timepiece features a hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani, the industrialist’s youngest son, positioned at the centre of the dial.
Created by renowned luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co, the watch is designed as a miniature artistic tableau rather than a conventional timepiece. Anant Ambani is depicted seated on a chair, flanked by sculpted figures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, reflecting the wildlife theme linked to the family’s private zoo and conservation initiative. The dial is richly detailed, incorporating a green camouflage-style background and extensive gemstone setting.
Crafted in white gold, the watch is adorned with hundreds of precious stones, including rare green gemstones and diamonds, all hand-set with meticulous attention to detail. The figurines themselves are individually hand-painted, underlining the level of craftsmanship and customisation involved. Such pieces are typically created as one-off commissions and are not meant for retail sale.
According to industry estimates, the watch is believed to be valued at around $1.5 million, or approximately ₹13 to ₹14 crore, placing it among the most expensive and personalised watches ever made. The price reflects not only the use of rare materials and complex craftsmanship but also the exclusivity of a design built around a personal narrative.
The unveiling has sparked discussion in luxury and lifestyle circles, highlighting the growing prominence of India’s ultra-rich in the global luxury market and the increasing demand for statement pieces that blend personal identity, storytelling and high-end horology.