A Rs 14-crore timepiece: Jacob & Co unveils Vantara-themed watch with Anant Ambani figurine

Crafted in white gold, the watch is adorned with hundreds of precious stones, including rare green gemstones and diamonds, all hand-set with meticulous attention to detail. The figurines themselves are individually hand-painted, underlining the level of craftsmanship and customisation involved. Such pieces are typically created as one-off commissions and are not meant for retail sale.

According to industry estimates, the watch is believed to be valued at around $1.5 million, or approximately ₹13 to ₹14 crore, placing it among the most expensive and personalised watches ever made. The price reflects not only the use of rare materials and complex craftsmanship but also the exclusivity of a design built around a personal narrative.

The unveiling has sparked discussion in luxury and lifestyle circles, highlighting the growing prominence of India’s ultra-rich in the global luxury market and the increasing demand for statement pieces that blend personal identity, storytelling and high-end horology.