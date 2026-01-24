Citigroup plans fresh layoffs in March as restructuring deepens

Citigroup has already reduced its workforce by about 1,000 employees earlier this year. These job cuts form part of a broader multi-year transformation under chief executive Jane Fraser, who has been focused on streamlining the bank’s sprawling global structure, reducing management layers and sharpening accountability. Since 2022, the bank’s global headcount has steadily declined as Citi exited several international consumer businesses and reorganised its institutional operations.

The restructuring has been driven by a combination of factors, including pressure to cut costs, improve returns and address long-standing regulatory concerns related to risk management and internal controls. In recent quarters, the bank has made progress on compliance issues that had previously drawn scrutiny from regulators, giving management greater room to push ahead with structural changes.

From a market perspective, investors have largely welcomed Citi’s efforts to become leaner and more focused. The bank’s shares performed strongly last year, reflecting optimism that the restructuring will lead to more consistent earnings and better capital efficiency. However, the continued layoffs highlight the scale of the challenge facing the bank as it attempts to balance cost discipline with the need to retain talent and sustain growth in key businesses.

The latest round of planned job cuts also reflects a broader trend across the global banking sector, where large lenders are reassessing staffing needs amid slower deal activity, increased automation and shifting client demands. For Citigroup, the March layoffs signal that its transformation is far from complete and that management remains committed to reshaping the organisation, even as the human cost of the overhaul continues to draw attention.