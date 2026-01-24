Davos heralds the rise of ‘Middle Powers’ amid Trump’s disruption

It was another TACO moment at Davos -- Trump-Again-Chickened-Out. After bringing the transatlantic alliance with Europe to the brink over threats to take Greenland “the easy way, or the hard way”, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed down.

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump said addressing a packed house at the World Economic Forum. For form, to show he had not let go, the President said he now has a deal for “unrestricted access to Greenland”.

He also backed off from his threat to impose a 10% tariff from 1 February on eight, European allies including France and Germany, for opposing his Greenland takeover. The markets read it right. The Dow Jones lifted 589 points, or 1.12% after his Davos speech. Plummeting markets across the world also shot up.

The respected, US-based news outlet, ‘Politico’, has documented Trump has made big announcements in the last 3 months to raise levies at least 5 times which have been then withdrawn. These include aborted higher levies on Canada for playing an anti-tariff ad, and on French wine and champagne.

Greenland, the trigger

But beyond all the idiosyncrasies of Trump, what we are seeing today is the tectonic shift in the global balance of power. What were firm allies of the US -- Europe, Canada, and even Australia, are today standing up to the the US and refusing to be humiliated and run over.

The ‘Middle Powers’, as Canada’s PM Mark Carney described them, are willing to take on both Russia and China, on one hand, and the U.S. on the other. For Europe’s new found unity and strength,they have to thank Trump.

What these countries are saying is: US ‘imperialism’ being unleashed on common enemies -- Iran or Venezuela -- is one thing. But threatening allies with annexing their assets and sovereignty (Greenland is a self-governing province of Denmark), or arm-twisting them with the threat of economic sanctions and tariffs, is a new low.

Greenland was the tipping point and Davos is where it all came out in the open. Canadian premier Mark Carney was blunt. He said it was the “end of rule-based international order”, and “we are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.”

Carney, who emerged as the darling of Davos’ anti-Trump camp, said “more recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion. Supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited.”

In this scenario, if the ‘Middle Powers’ don’t band together against the ‘hegemon’, their subordination will be permanent. “Middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu,” was Carney’s war cry.

Sporting aviator sun shades, French President Emmanuel Macron defended Europe’s support for Denmark’s sovereignty and denounced the “endless accumulation” of new tariffs as fundamentally unacceptable, “even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty”. He called for Europe to strengthen its trade defence instrument while at the same time sought investment, including from China.