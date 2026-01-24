EU leaders to conclude FTA talks during Republic Day visit; signing later

According to the EU official, the high-level engagement is intended to bring ongoing discussions on a range of strategic, economic and geopolitical issues to a close, paving the way for formal agreements to be signed after the talks are wrapped up.

The summit is expected to review progress in areas such as trade, technology cooperation, connectivity, climate action and global security, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union.

The visit underscores the importance both sides attach to strengthening the India-EU partnership at a time of shifting global dynamics, with officials describing the Republic Day engagement as a strong political signal of deepening ties.

The India-EU free trade agreement talks have a long and complex history. Negotiations were first launched in 2007 but were stalled in 2013 due to sharp differences over market access, tariffs, intellectual property rights and regulatory standards. After nearly a decade in limbo, both sides agreed to relaunch the negotiations in 2022, reflecting renewed political will to deepen economic engagement amid changing global supply chains and geopolitical uncertainties.

Since the relaunch, several rounds of talks have been held, with discussions broadened to include not just a trade agreement but also separate pacts on investment protection and geographical indications. While progress has been reported in areas such as sustainability, digital trade and supply-chain resilience, key sticking points remain, including tariff reductions on automobiles and wines and spirits, labour and environmental standards, and data protection rules. Officials on both sides have maintained that the goal is a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement, even as timelines for conclusion have remained ambitious.