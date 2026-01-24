Kotak Bank net inches up 4% at Rs 3,446 cr on overall muted numbers

MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank, the country’s fourth-largest private sector lender, reported a subdued performance in the December quarter, with net profit rising just 4% year-on-year to Rs 3,446 crore. The muted growth was driven by weak performance across key metrics and a Rs 128 crore impact from the implementation of the new labour code.

On a consolidated basis, the bottom line rose 5% to Rs 4,924 crore, and the bank said close to a third of the total net income is contributed the subsidiaries.

The bank made a pre-tax provision of Rs 128 crore towards the new labour code implementation, which on a post-tax basis is Rs 98 crore, chief executive Ashok Vaswani told reporters in a concall Saturday.

Asset improved during the quarter with gross NPAs coming down to 1.30% from 1.50% and the net NPAs falling to 0.31% from 0.41%. The bank’s, provision coverage ratio stood at 76%.

The key net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned from advances and interest paid on deposits, increased 5% to Rs 7,565 crore as the net interest margin (NIM) declined to 4.54% from 4.93% a year ago but was stable from Q2 when it printed in at 4.54%, said Devang Gheewalla, the group chief financial officer.