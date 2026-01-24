Law Ministry twice declined to serve US SEC summons on Adani, citing procedural issues

The Ministry of Law and Justice twice declined to formally serve legal summons issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, citing technical deficiencies, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the ministry last year objected to the absence of an ink signature on the SEC’s cover letter, a missing official seal on required forms, and procedural issues related to the delivery of “summons.” The summons relate to an alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery case, under which US law requires personal service of summons and complaint on the accused.

The refusal led the SEC to approach a New York federal court, seeking permission to bypass standard procedures under the Hague Convention and serve summons through email. The regulator told the Eastern District of New York that service through the Hague Convention was unlikely, given India’s position and the time elapsed.

The ministry reportedly rejected the request first in May 2025 and again in December 2025, despite the SEC arguing that the Hague Convention does not mandate seals or ink signatures. In its December response, the ministry cited US law to argue that the summons did not fall within permissible categories.

The SEC, however, said this objection had no basis under the Convention. Following reports of the US regulator’s move, Adani Group stocks fell between 3.3% and 14.6%.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them baseless. In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy said it is not a party to the proceedings and that the SEC case is civil in nature, with no bribery or corruption charges against the defendants.