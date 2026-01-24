UltraTech Cement net jumps 27% to Rs 1,729.4 cr

MUMBAI: The largest cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter, up 27% over Rs 1,363.4 crore booked in the same period a year ago, boosted by margin improvement.

The Aditya Birla group flagship firm said Saturday that its revenue from operations rose to Rs 21,829.7 crore from Rs 17,778.8 crore a year earlier, while total consolidated income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 21,965.26 crore.

The operating margin per tonne improved by Rs 140 to Rs 1,051/tonne, the company said, adding however, sales realisation declined 0.4%.

However, the company added that the results for the reporting period are not comparable with the previous corresponding period due to acquisition of India Cements Birla White WallCare (earlier known as Wonder WallCare) and Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE-based RAKWCT. Moreover, the merger scheme of the cement business of Kesoram Industries with Ultratech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March 2025, it added.

"We achieved a growth of 29.4% in domestic grey cement markets, excluding the sales volumes of India Cements and Kesoram from the corresponding previous period, as these entities were not part of the company for the entire period," the company said.