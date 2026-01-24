Weekly Review: Safe-haven rush lifts gold to new highs as silver sees sharp swings

In India, domestic gold prices broadly mirrored global trends, supported by international cues and a steady rupee. Physical demand also showed signs of improvement, aided by ongoing wedding season buying and heightened retail interest amid rising prices. While higher price levels capped aggressive fresh buying, the overall tone in the domestic market remained firm, with jewellers reporting stable enquiries and investors continuing to view gold as a hedge against uncertainty.

Silver outperformed gold in percentage terms during the week but also displayed far greater volatility. Prices surged sharply in the first half of the week, driven by a combination of safe-haven buying and strong speculative interest. Silver’s dual role as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity amplified price moves, as expectations of long-term demand from green energy, electronics and manufacturing sectors continued to underpin sentiment. At one point during the week, international silver prices scaled historic highs, triggering a wave of momentum-driven buying.

However, the sharp rally also attracted aggressive profit-taking, leading to swift intraday corrections, particularly in the latter part of the week. These pullbacks highlighted silver’s tendency to exaggerate market moves compared with gold. Despite the corrections, silver prices remained substantially higher on a weekly basis, indicating that broader bullish sentiment was still intact. In the Indian market, silver prices followed global cues closely, touching elevated levels before easing slightly as traders locked in gains.

According to Ponmudi, this rally remains fundamentally driven rather than speculative. "Supply constraints — especially acute in silver — sustained central-bank buying, rising industrial consumption, and persistent geopolitical and macro risks form the core pillars of the ongoing super-cycle. Recent volatility has largely stemmed from position adjustments, dollar fluctuations, and tactical profit-booking, without any meaningful deterioration in the underlying drivers. A firm USD/INR continues to provide additional support to domestic bullion prices," he says.



Overall, the week underscored the contrasting characteristics of the two metals. Gold maintained a relatively stable upward trajectory, reaffirming its role as a defensive asset during periods of uncertainty. Silver, while benefiting from the same macro drivers, showed sharper swings due to speculative activity and its higher sensitivity to shifts in risk appetite. For investors, the period reinforced gold’s appeal as a portfolio stabiliser, while silver remained a high-beta play offering higher potential returns along with elevated risk.

As markets moved into the final days of January, participants appeared cautious yet constructive on precious metals. Attention remained focused on upcoming global economic data, central bank signals and geopolitical developments, all of which were expected to continue influencing sentiment. While short-term volatility was likely to persist, the broader environment during the week of January 19 to 24, 2026, remained decisively supportive for both gold and silver, setting a strong tone for the near-term outlook.

"Looking ahead into the remainder of Q1 2026 and beyond, the outlook for precious metals stays decisively bullish," hopes Ponmudi.

He added that tight supply, dual demand engines, and supportive global liquidity conditions favor continued medium-to-long-term upside.

Enrich Money review projects that the near-term pullbacks, driven by overbought conditions or temporary dollar strength, are likely to remain shallow and should attract fresh accumulation. Silver, in particular, retains strong relative-performance potential, while gold continues to serve as the most reliable hedge against macro uncertainty, it said.