Prediction and reality in 2025 and approach to equity investing in 2026

Picking up the threads from last fortnight’s column where I commenced a review of what I had forecasted via the medium of this column in 2025 with what happened in Reality (highlighted in Italics), let us continue the exercise ………….

Though non-traditional, an emerging asset class that many young people are gravitating towards is cryptocurrencies. While I don’t claim expertise in cryptocurrencies, its acceptance as legal tender in some parts of the world suggests that the concept could grow, subject to regulatory approval. Given its extreme volatility though, tread carefully till then. (While I cannot honestly admit to investing in or even following this segment, from what I have read, it was even more volatile than ever during the year gone by).

The highest profile, even if somewhat minimally invested, traditional asset class in India remains equity. The general consensus or shall we say apprehension is that a correction is round the corner. It may be so and those who believe it would do well to seek a switch to either safer debt instruments or equity offerings carrying lower risk by employing an inbuilt hedge mechanism. (This played out too with the mid-cap and small-cap equity segments ceding quite a bit of the gains of the earlier years).

One can of course, also always take the view that historically most corrections have almost inevitably been followed by a rebound and hence, if one has no pressing near term need for the invested funds, stay invested. (I have largely done this through the three and a half decades that I have invested and been none the worse for it. In my opinion, it is a no-brainer actually and I believe that corrections are great accumulation and top-up opportunities.)