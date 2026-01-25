UPI app that helps track your spendings

Worried that you are spending too much unknowingly through UPI payments? NPCI BHIM Services Ltd’s BHIM App – a small player in the UPI payment app space, which is dominated by the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay and PayTm -- has figured out a way to help you track spendings and put in self-imposed limits on your spendings.

Launched in 2016, BHIM was one of the earliest UPI apps but gradually faded from regular consumer use despite a large installed base. To reposition itself as one of the primary UPI payment apps, NPCI BHIM Services has rolled out a suite of new features under its revamped BHIM 3.0 app. We list a few of the features here.

Family mode

One of the most distinctive additions to BHIM 3.0 is Family Mode, which reflects how financial decisions are often taken collectively in Indian households. Users can create a Family Circle, add family members and tag transactions—such as wedding expenses or household purchases—as family expenses. The feature allows shared visibility of spending, similar to a digitised household ledger.

Family Mode also enables delegation of payments, allowing one member to assign responsibilities—such as bill payments—to another family member, with automated reminders sent by the app.

Spend analytics and self-imposed limits

Responding to consumer concerns about losing track of spending due to the ease of UPI payments, BHIM has introduced Spend Analytics, which categorises transactions and provides a snapshot of monthly expenses across groceries, meals, travel and other categories.

Users can also set self-defined spending limits, with the app issuing alerts when spending approaches or exceeds those thresholds. While BHIM does not block transactions, the nudges are designed to promote financial awareness and discipline.