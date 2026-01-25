UPI app that helps track your spendings

Worried that you are spending too much unknowingly through UPI payments? NPCI BHIM Services Ltd’s BHIM App – a small player in the UPI payment app space, which is dominated by the likes of PhonePe, Google Pay and PayTm -- has figured out a way to help you track spendings and put in self-imposed limits on your spendings.
Launched in 2016, BHIM was one of the earliest UPI apps but gradually faded from regular consumer use despite a large installed base. To reposition itself as one of the primary UPI payment apps, NPCI BHIM Services has rolled out a suite of new features under its revamped BHIM 3.0 app. We list a few of the features here.
Family mode
One of the most distinctive additions to BHIM 3.0 is Family Mode, which reflects how financial decisions are often taken collectively in Indian households. Users can create a Family Circle, add family members and tag transactions—such as wedding expenses or household purchases—as family expenses. The feature allows shared visibility of spending, similar to a digitised household ledger.
Family Mode also enables delegation of payments, allowing one member to assign responsibilities—such as bill payments—to another family member, with automated reminders sent by the app.
Spend analytics and self-imposed limits
Responding to consumer concerns about losing track of spending due to the ease of UPI payments, BHIM has introduced Spend Analytics, which categorises transactions and provides a snapshot of monthly expenses across groceries, meals, travel and other categories.
Users can also set self-defined spending limits, with the app issuing alerts when spending approaches or exceeds those thresholds. While BHIM does not block transactions, the nudges are designed to promote financial awareness and discipline.
Splitting and paying back expenses
Targeting younger users and group spending habits, BHIM now allows users to split expenses and request repayments directly within the app. One user can make a payment and send automated requests to others to settle their share.
Unlike many apps that only enable bill splitting, BHIM also allows recipients to pay back directly, simplifying group transactions such as dining, travel or parties.
UPI circle
Another major feature is UPI Circle, aimed at expanding UPI adoption among elderly users, dependents and first-time users who may be hesitant to link bank accounts.
UPI Circle allows a primary user to delegate payment authority—either fully or partially—to trusted individuals. For example, elderly parents can make daily payments while the primary account holder bears the debit. Children or students can use UPI for small expenses without owning a full UPI-enabled account. Service providers such as drivers can be given restricted, approval-based payment access.
The feature supports both full delegation (up to a capped monthly limit) and partial delegation, where payments require real-time authorisation. Importantly, UPI Circle is interoperable, meaning delegation can occur across different UPI apps.
NPCI believes this feature could help onboard a significant portion of the next wave of UPI users by converting cash-based transactions into digital payments.
Biometric authentication for added security
BHIM has also introduced biometric authentication, allowing users to approve transactions using fingerprint or face recognition instead of UPI PINs. The company says biometric verification offers an added layer of security, reducing risks associated with PIN sharing.
Rather than one-off cashbacks, BHIM is using targeted incentives for repetitive behaviours such as metro ticketing, fuel payments, utility bills and groceries—categories that encourage daily usage and habit formation.
According to the company, BHIM has recorded a four-fold increase in transaction volumes over the past 12 months, even as the overall UPI market continues to grow rapidly. The app continues to command close to 10% market share in IPO-related payments, reflecting sustained trust for high-value transactions.