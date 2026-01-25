'We want to grow our sales fourfold in India'

As IKEA India expands its online delivery footprint to Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem earlier this week, CEO Patrik Antoni and e-commerce head Bhavana Jaiswal -- in an interaction with Sanal Sudevan -- outline the Swedish furniture giant’s aggressive growth plans in one of its most promising markets.

What market share are you targeting in India’s home furnishings segment over the next five years, and what is your growth strategy?

Patrik Antoni: The home furnishings market in India is growing at around 8%. As a company, our ambition is to grow faster than the industry average. We plan to quadruple our sales from about €200 million (around ₹2,000 crore) in the next four years. To support this, we plan to open another 27 physical stores, taking the total to over 30 stores across India.

What is driving this aggressive expansion in India?

Patrik: There is a strong belief within IKEA that India is one of our most important future markets. This is driven by population size, favourable demographics, economic development, urban migration, and the sheer scale of unmet home furnishing needs.

How do you see the e-commerce market evolving for home furnishings in India?

Bhavana Jaiswal: Online retail in India is currently dominated by electronics, fashion and beauty. Two years ago, furniture accounted for nearly 7% of online sales. It is a fast-growing category, though perhaps not as rapid as groceries. Over the coming years, the share of furniture sold online will increase, and we hope to play a major role in that growth. As organised retail expands offline, online penetration will also rise.

Are you planning partnerships with local furniture stores to reach remote locations?

Patrik: At present, our focus markets are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Most of our efforts are concentrated on these cities. We are expanding through an omnichannel model—large, medium and small-format stores, online platforms and mobile apps.

When are stores planned for Gurgaon and Noida?

Patrik: Gurgaon may see a store around 2027 and Noida around 2028. However, due to environmental regulations and pollution-related controls, it is difficult to predict timelines precisely.