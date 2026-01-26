India-EU FTA likely to cut duties on cars, wines and labour-intensive sectors, say sources

NEW DELHI: Import duty cuts on labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and footwear, as well as cars, and wines, are likely to be part of the free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc European Union (EU), the conclusion of which is set to be announced on January 27 here, sources said.

They said the pact is also expected to include liberalisation of norms in several services sectors.

India has pushed for zero-duty access for its labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts. This has been a key demand in all free trade agreements (FTAs), finalised by India, this is one of the key demands and has been met in each one of them, including with the UK, the UAE, and Australia.

On the other hand, the EU has been demanding duty reductions for its automobiles and alcoholic beverages including wines.

India has granted quota-based tariff concessions in its trade pact with the UK in the automobiles sector.

Wines are part of trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.

India has provided duty concessions to Australian wines in a phased manner over a period of 10 years.

In September last year, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, who was then a special secretary, said the proposed trade pact with the EU will provide huge opportunities for the domestic auto industry to boost exports and forge new partnerships with leading automobile giants from the 27-nation bloc.

Under the India-UK trade pact, signed in May 2025, tariffs on automotive imports will be reduced from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under quotas on both sides.