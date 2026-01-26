India-EU FTA must bring regulatory certainty to trade

As the India-EU Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) moves towards a closure, both sides look forward to the certainty and stability to bilateral trade that it is expected to bring. The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday, but processes like legal scrubbing, signing and most importantly ratification by EU member states may take a couple of years. In the meantime, the EU surprises by bringing in new restricting measures.

EU Industrial Accelerator Act

The EU is notorious for bringing in newer internal regulation that affects third country exporters. Immediately after the deal declaration on 27th January, the EU is set to unveil its Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA). A leaked draft of the Act reveals that the EU is all set to increase the local content requirement not only in its government procurement, but also in public supported investments. Expectedly, it is packaged in climate neutrality, low-carbon, de-carbonisation, sustainability, resilience and such terminologies.

India has taken a leap-of-faith into the Government Procurement arena in the UK CETA. It has opened up government procurement across fifty-one central government Ministries, their departments and subordinate entities that procure independently. The threshold for goods and services tenders is as low as SDR 450,000, roughly equivalent to Rs 6 crore. Only 20% local content is required for UK businesses to be considered as Indian Class II local suppliers. If the same is stretched to the EU deal, India opens up its huge procurement market, only to be confronted with new restrictive EU conditions even before the BTIA enters into force.

One can only hope that such huge market access nearing Rs11 lakh crore is being provided mainly because Indian companies also hold ambition to the UK/EU’s procurement.

Punitive CBAM default values for India

On the CBAM front, apart from the procedural mess, the benchmarks and country-specific default values recently published by the EU are worthy of caution.