Renault brings back its Duster SUV, will offer a hybrid option

Renault unveiled its highly anticipated new Duster SUV in India on Monday. The French carmaker is confident that the model, facing over a dozen rivals in the crowded mid-size SUV segment, will attract enthusiastic buyers and position the brand as a major player in the world’s third-largest passenger vehicle market.

Renault's renewed focus on the Indian market comes as the country and the European Union are all set to sign a trade pact that could see import tariffs on cars coming down to 40% from as high as 110%. The benefit of the likely trade pact on Renault is yet to be determined given that the brand is heavily invested and localised in India.

To differentiate itself from competing models, the Duster will come with three powertrain options, including a strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 powered by 1.8L engine and 1.4 KWH battery. Renault claims that this is the most powerful hybrid engine in the segment, allowing up to 80% EV mode in city drive conditions.

The new Duster is also the first product reveal under Renault International Gameplan 2027 in India where the brand is prioritising targeted investment and product expansion as part of a broader global strategy.

“As part of the Renault International Game Plan 2027, we are making India a key pillar of our growth outside Europe. We now have a strong ecosystem in Chennai, bringing together design, engineering, manufacturing, and local operations at the highest level - making India one of the most complete and powerful hubs in Renault’s global network,” said Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer Renault Group & CEO Renault brand.

Booking for the new Duster are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Prices of the new Duster will be announced in mid-March and deliveries for turbo engine models will commence from mid April. Deliveries of the hybrid model will begin around Diwali 2026.

V Vikraman, chief of engineering, Renault Group India, said that Renault is unveiling the most advanced E-Tech technology in the country. “With these specifications, we are far ahead of any of our competitors and with a battery size of 1.4 KWH, it is almost twice as big as the competition. This makes it possible to drive 80% of time in pure EV mode in city limits.“

The Duster hybrid will compete against the hybrid options of Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian market.