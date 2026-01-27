Adani ties up with Embraer to manufacture regional aircraft in India

NEW DELHI: Aircraft manufacturer Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services and pilot training.

The partnership will aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenisation to advance India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program.

The pact between the two parties was signed at an event in New Delhi attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The final terms and conditions and the nature of the partnership are yet to be announced. Details about the investments and the location of the proposed facility were also not disclosed.

With the partnership, Adani Group, one of the leading players in the aviation space, will start manufacturing aircraft in India. Besides two airports in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Adani Group operates six other airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Mangaluru.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said a couple of sites are being looked at for the manufacturing facility, and things would be finalised in the next couple of months.

Aviation Minister Naidu said this is the time to be in India as he highlighted the manufacturing and growth potential of the country. He added that the need for regional transport aircraft has never been strong before, and it will help in providing solutions for many problems.

The collaboration can also have manufacturing aircraft for the larger South Asian market.