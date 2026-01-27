AI pushes Indian IT firms towards smaller, phased technology deals

Indian IT companies are seeing a clear change in how global clients are buying technology services in FY26, with large transformation contracts increasingly being split into smaller, faster-to-execute deals.

Executives across companies linked the trend to how artificial intelligence (AI) projects are being adopted. Rather than committing to large-scale programmes from the start, clients are beginning with smaller implementations and scaling them over time.

"Clients aren’t cutting technology spend, but they are changing how they commit to it. With AI still evolving, enterprises prefer smaller, phased programmes that deliver quick returns and remain flexible. Large transformations are happening more slowly, as clients are testing value first before scaling investments," said an analyst who tracks the sector at a domestic broking firm.

During its Q2 FY26 earnings call, Infosys' management said clients were “prioritising shorter-cycle, high-ROI programs” and were “taking a phased approach to large transformations”. Management added that revenue growth during the quarter was driven more by pricing and execution than by volumes, pointing to controlled deal sizes despite continued client engagement.

In the Q3 FY26 earnings call, Infosys again referred to cautious client behaviour, noting that “volumes continue to remain soft” even as deal pipelines stayed active. Infosys added low double-digit clients in the $10 million plus category between Q1 and Q3 FY26, while the $100 million client count remained flat during the period.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made similar remarks during its Q1 and Q2 FY26 earnings calls. In the Q1 FY26 call, the company said that “decision cycles remain elongated”, while in the Q2 FY26 call, management stated that clients were “approving programs in smaller chunks”.

From Q1 to Q3 FY26, TCS added 23 clients in the $1 million plus category and 10 in the $20 million plus category, while $100 million plus clients rose by two.