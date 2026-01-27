Canada to supply LNG, LPG, crude; India to export refined fuels

NEW DELHI: Canada will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil to India, while India will export refined petroleum products to Canada, according to the Canada–India Ministerial Energy Dialogue held on Tuesday.

The dialogue took place between India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Timothy Hodgson, on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2026 (IEW’26) in Goa.

“The Ministers affirm to deepen bilateral energy trade, including the supply of Canadian LNG, LPG, and crude oil to India, and the supply of refined petroleum products from India to Canada. Natural Resources Canada and India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recognized the complementary nature of their energy sectors and the mutual value to be gained from sustained engagement on energy matters,” the statement said.

Puri, while speaking to journalists, said that Canada has strengths across several energy sectors. He noted that apart from substantial crude oil reserves—often described as having around 100 years of reserves—Canada also has four Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). He added that discussions are already underway between Oil India, the nodal agency for critical minerals, and Canadian counterparts, reflecting a new and welcome level of cooperation.



At present, Canada does not export crude oil or LNG directly to India. India sources most of its oil from Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and LNG mainly from Qatar, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

Over the past three years, India’s oil imports rose by an average of 2.5 per cent, while LNG imports fell by 6.3 per cent in 2025, reflecting a shift back towards oil amid higher gas prices.