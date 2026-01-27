EU-India FTA to slash auto, wine and machinery tariffs, opening vast markets

Agriculture and food products also feature prominently. India will remove or cut steep tariffs—averaging more than 36%—on a wide range of EU agri-food exports. Duties on wines will be reduced from 150% to 75% when the agreement enters into force and further lowered to as little as 20% over time, while tariffs on olive oil will fall from 45% to zero within five years. Tariffs on processed foods such as bread and confectionery, currently as high as 50%, will be eliminated.

Sensitive European farm sectors, including beef, poultry, rice and sugar, are excluded from tariff liberalisation, and all Indian imports into the EU will continue to be subject to stringent food safety and health standards.

Beyond goods, the FTA opens up India’s services market to EU firms, with particularly ambitious commitments in financial services and maritime transport, and provides stronger protection for intellectual property rights. It also includes a dedicated chapter on trade and sustainable development, covering labour standards, climate action and environmental protection.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the agreement “historic,” saying it creates a free trade zone covering nearly 2 billion people and sends a signal that international cooperation can still deliver concrete economic gains.

Negotiations on the EU-India FTA were first launched in 2007, suspended in 2013 and formally relaunched in 2022. Following legal review, translation and approvals in the EU and India, the agreement is expected to be signed and ratified in the coming months, paving the way for it to enter into force.