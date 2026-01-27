Financial trading master Rick Rieder emerges as possible US Federal Reserve chief

NEW YORK: The emergence of BlackRock's Rick Rieder as a Federal Reserve frontrunner means the US central bank could be led by a financial markets master less academically credentialed than other recent chairs.

Rieder vaulted to the top of betting markets this week after President Donald Trump spoke effusively of the bond market expert, who makes frequent appearances as a commentator on CNBC and other business news broadcasts.

Rieder, whom Trump described as "very impressive," manages some $2.4 trillion as BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income. The post demands deep understanding of myriad securities and digitalized investment platforms.

Rieder studied business as an undergraduate at Emory University and earned a Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

But unlike past Fed chairs Alan Greenspan, Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke -- who won a Nobel prize after his Fed service -- Rieder has no PhD. He has served on government panels, but never worked for the US central bank.

That lack of government experience was viewed as a "big positive," according to a Fox Business report on Rieder's January 15 interview at the Oval Office.

Besides Trump, the interview included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who in July likened the Fed's personnel management to "universal basic income for academic economists."

In a 2023 interview with the Goldman Sachs podcast "Exchanges," Rieder described trading as a thrilling challenge of navigating constantly changing dynamics and discovering when you need to pivot.

"I always say this in managing money, we're not in the business of being right," said Rieder, who famously begins his daily research ritual at 3:30 am. "We're in the business of generating return for our clients."

Trading is about "risk management and your perception of where the world is and how people think the world is," he said.

Rieder worked at Lehman Brothers from 1987 to 2008 before starting R3 Capital Partners in 2008, months before the Lehman bankruptcy. In 2009, BlackRock acquired R3.

BlackRock declined to comment.