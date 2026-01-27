ONGC scouts technical service provider for western offshore fields to boost output

NEW DELHI: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is scouting for a Technical Service Provider (TSP) for its western offshore fields, excluding the Mumbai High field, to increase production, a senior company official said.

According to Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2026, the move follows positive outcomes after BP was selected as the TSP for the Mumbai High field in April.

“We are now in the market for another TSP covering the Western Offshore, excluding Mumbai high field. The tender has been floated, and we have personally communicated with the CEOs of 10 major E&P operators, including Shell, BP, Chevron, Exxon, and others,” Kumar said.

He also mentioned that the company is not looking for service contractors and wants only E&P operators. Kumar further added that the bid submission date is 16 March and ONGC is targeting closure around June, subject to data review and discussions.

ONGC’s production has been declining over the years due to depletion and ageing of fields. To arrest the decline, the company invited bids for a technology partner, following which BP was selected as the TSP for the Mumbai High field. The Mumbai High oilfield, located in the Mumbai offshore area, was discovered in 1974 and began production in 1976.

Kumar said that since BP mobilised in April, the production decline has been stabilised, with ONGC adding approximately 3,500–4,000 barrels of oil per day and 2–2.5 MMSCMD of gas over the minimum baseline.

“Importantly, current production is already above the agreed baseline profile,” Kumar said.