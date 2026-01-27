Vodafone Idea reduces net loss to Rs 5,286 crore, improves average revenue per user

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea reduced its net loss to ₹5,286 crore, compared with a figure of ₹6,609 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 2% year-on-year and 1.15% quarter-on-quarter to ₹11,323 crore. The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 3% sequentially to ₹172 per month, compared with ₹167 in the previous quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹4,816 crore, marking a 2.8% increase from ₹4,685 crore in the preceding quarter.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “This quarter marked an important inflection point for the company with positive resolution of key legacy issues. We are thankful to the government for offering a definitive, long-term and conclusive solution on the AGR matter. We also concluded the settlement of CLAM receivable of Rs. 6,394 crore with the Vodafone Group. One of the key milestones for the quarter was the successful NCD raise of Rs. 3,300 crore, despite an AGR overhang; a clear reflection of lender confidence on our ability to improve the business performance."

He added, "Collectively, these developments have strengthened the trajectory of our debt discussions which will enable us to execute our larger capex plan to strengthen the network and further elevate the customer experience. On the operational side, our market initiatives translated into deeper customer engagement with ARPU and data consumption improving sequentially.”