Vodafone Idea reduces net loss to Rs 5,286 crore, improves average revenue per user

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea reduced its net loss to ₹5,286 crore, compared with a figure of ₹6,609 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 2% year-on-year and 1.15% quarter-on-quarter to ₹11,323 crore. The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 3% sequentially to ₹172 per month, compared with ₹167 in the previous quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹4,816 crore, marking a 2.8% increase from ₹4,685 crore in the preceding quarter.
Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “This quarter marked an important inflection point for the company with positive resolution of key legacy issues. We are thankful to the government for offering a definitive, long-term and conclusive solution on the AGR matter. We also concluded the settlement of CLAM receivable of Rs. 6,394 crore with the Vodafone Group. One of the key milestones for the quarter was the successful NCD raise of Rs. 3,300 crore, despite an AGR overhang; a clear reflection of lender confidence on our ability to improve the business performance."
He added, "Collectively, these developments have strengthened the trajectory of our debt discussions which will enable us to execute our larger capex plan to strengthen the network and further elevate the customer experience. On the operational side, our market initiatives translated into deeper customer engagement with ARPU and data consumption improving sequentially.”
During the quarter, the company raised ₹3,300 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) even before clarity on the AGR matter, reflecting lender confidence in the business turnaround. Vodafone Group also extended support towards closure of the CLAM receivable of ₹6,394 crore, with AGR payment no longer being a pre-condition for receiving this amount. Of this, around ₹2,300 crore is expected to be received over the next 12 months, along with proceeds from the sale of 328 crore shares earmarked in favour of the company.
The AGR liability has been frozen as of December 31, 2025 at ₹87,695 crore and is subject to reassessment. The company will make annual payments of ₹124 crore over the next six years from FY26 to FY31, followed by ₹100 crore annually for the next four years from FY32 to FY35, with the remaining dues to be paid in six equal installments between FY36 and FY41. Reassessment of the AGR liability has already begun.
On the network front, Vodafone Idea added over 6,500 new unique 4G towers during the quarter to improve connectivity and indoor coverage, while also expanding capacity to enhance customer experience. As of December 2025, the company’s total broadband site count stood at over 548,000.