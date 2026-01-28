Airlines in India and South Asia will require 3,300 new aeroplanes by 2044: Boeing

Airlines in India and South Asia will require 3,300 new aeroplanes by 2044 to cater to the growing demand for air travel, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for South Asia. The aircraft major said that India and South Asia’s passenger air traffic will rise an average of 7% annually over the next 20 years, spurred by a growing middle class, economic growth and airport and connectivity investments.

Indian carriers hold a massive pending aircraft order book of about 1,700–2,000 jets as of early 2026, driven by rapid expansion from IndiGo and Air India. IndiGo leads with nearly 1,000 aircrafts on order, while Air India has over 500 planes pending. Akasa Air also has a significant order for 150+ Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts.

As per Boeing, single-aisle jets will account for nearly 90% of these projected deliveries as airlines look to boost network flexibility on fast-growing short- and medium-haul routes.

Accounting for growth and replacement, the Indian and South Asian region’s fleet will grow from 795 to 2,925 aeroplanes in two decades, a nearly four-fold increase over that time. Domestic travel that connects India will underpin this expansion, supported by a continuing shift from rail to air and investments in the country’s airport infrastructure.

“As air travel becomes more integral to how people and goods move in India and South Asia, airlines will strengthen networks, scale fleets and invest in services and technical personnel to support long-term growth,” said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing, Eurasia and Indian Subcontinent.