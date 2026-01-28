Airlines in India and South Asia will require 3,300 new aeroplanes by 2044: Boeing

Airlines in India and South Asia will require 3,300 new aeroplanes by 2044 to cater to the growing demand for air travel, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for South Asia. The aircraft major said that India and South Asia’s passenger air traffic will rise an average of 7% annually over the next 20 years, spurred by a growing middle class, economic growth and airport and connectivity investments.
Indian carriers hold a massive pending aircraft order book of about 1,700–2,000 jets as of early 2026, driven by rapid expansion from IndiGo and Air India. IndiGo leads with nearly 1,000 aircrafts on order, while Air India has over 500 planes pending. Akasa Air also has a significant order for 150+ Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts.
As per Boeing, single-aisle jets will account for nearly 90% of these projected deliveries as airlines look to boost network flexibility on fast-growing short- and medium-haul routes.
Accounting for growth and replacement, the Indian and South Asian region’s fleet will grow from 795 to 2,925 aeroplanes in two decades, a nearly four-fold increase over that time. Domestic travel that connects India will underpin this expansion, supported by a continuing shift from rail to air and investments in the country’s airport infrastructure.
“As air travel becomes more integral to how people and goods move in India and South Asia, airlines will strengthen networks, scale fleets and invest in services and technical personnel to support long-term growth,” said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing, Eurasia and Indian Subcontinent.
To support the expected fleet growth, investment in the South Asia region’s industry will require more than $195 billion in aviation services, including maintenance, repair and modifications, digital services and training. Boeing projects the India and South Asia aviation industry will also need approximately 141,000 new professionals, including about 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians and 51,000 cabin crew, over the next two decades.
The South Asia region’s widebody fleet will more than triple by 2044 as carriers enable millions of Indian and South Asian passengers to travel to international markets including the Middle East, Europe and North America, stated Boeing.
In the cargo market, the report projected that high-tech manufacturing growth in India and the increasing role of e-commerce will boost the need for more freighter aeroplanes. It said that South Asia region’s fleet of new and converted freighters is expected to grow five times its current size over the next two decades to support rising air cargo demand.