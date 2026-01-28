Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs worldwide in latest round of layoffs

Amazon said Wednesday that it would be cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring announced in October, when the e-commerce giant had already flagged plans to cut its workforce by 14,000 posts.

The jobs cuts are aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," senior vice president Beth Galetti said in a statement.

Media reports from October had said the roughly 30,000 job cuts planned in total would impact nearly 10 percent of the 350,000 office jobs at Amazon, without affecting the distribution and warehouse workers that make up the bulk of its 1.5 million employees.