Maruti Suzuki net profit rises 4% in Q3 to Rs 3,879 crore

After being hit by a one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter of FY26. Total revenue from operations surged to Rs 49,904 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 38,764 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units as compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 of the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units. On a standalone basis, the company registered its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 47,534 crore, up from Rs 36,802 crore in the same period a year ago.

Going forward, MSIL said that it will reassess in about three months to figure out what will be the sustainable level of demand after the euphoria of the GST rate cut is over. The company, which exports its electric vehicle to Europe, sees a big positive in the India-EU FTA and believes that the trade deal allows the country to participate in the global arena.