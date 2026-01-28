Sensex jumps 646 points in early trade on optimism over India-EU FTA

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday, extending their previous day's rally, on optimism over India-EU FTA.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 646.49 points to 82,503.97 during initial trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.7 points to 25,372.10.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers.

However, Asian Paints dropped nearly 6 per cent after the firm reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,073.92 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as implementation of the new labour code and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

Maruti, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the other laggards.