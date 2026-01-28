Tata Consulting Engineers eyes 30% top-line growth next fiscal

PANAJI: Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), the largest pure-play engineering consultancy in India and the firm behind the design of the new Parliament building, the Ayodhya temple, and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, is expecting a 30% jump in revenue next fiscal year, up from this year’s likely Rs 3,000 crore.

Founded in 1962 by JRD Tata as a 50:50 joint venture with US-based Ibasco Consulting, a subsidiary of General Electric, and initially chaired by nuclear scientists Homi Bhabha and later Vikram Sarabhai, this little-known Tata Group company has been responsible for landmark engineering designs in the power, hydrocarbons, infrastructure, and metals and mining sectors. Today, it is the largest pure-play integrated engineering service provider in the country, unlike peers such as the state-run EIL, which also undertake EPC work.

The Tatas bought out their US partner in 1967, and TCE’s first major project was the Trombay power plant of Tata Power near Mumbai.

“We closed last fiscal with Rs 2,200 crore in revenue and are on course to close the current fiscal at Rs 3,000 crore. With the complete revenue now coming in from our recent January 2025 acquisition of Houston-based CDI Engineering Solutions, we expect growth of 30% or more, aiming for a topline of Rs 3,600 crore,” Amit Sharma, CEO of TCE, told TNIE on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week here.