Volkswagen India plans five product interventions in 2026

German carmaker Volkswagen on Wednesday announced its plans for product interventions in every quarter of 2026. The five product interventions planned this year will be based on SUV, Sedan and Hatchback body styles, each catering to a different premium customer audience.

The carmaker on Wednesday also showcased its first product for 2026 – the Tayron RLine. The SUV, likely to be priced in the range of Rs 45-50 lakh, will be brought to India via the CKD route.

“Today, we are glad to showcase the Tayron R-Line for the first time in India. I am also delighted to announce that we have planned four more product interventions throughout the year,” said Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Kohli added, “This year, every quarter will witness a new product intervention that will cater to a different premium customer set. Our objective is to continue building excitement for customers through smart product actions and introducing models that will continue to build aspirations.”