Volkswagen India plans five product interventions in 2026

German carmaker Volkswagen on Wednesday announced its plans for product interventions in every quarter of 2026. The five product interventions planned this year will be based on SUV, Sedan and Hatchback body styles, each catering to a different premium customer audience.
The carmaker on Wednesday also showcased its first product for 2026 – the Tayron RLine. The SUV, likely to be priced in the range of Rs 45-50 lakh, will be brought to India via the CKD route.
“Today, we are glad to showcase the Tayron R-Line for the first time in India. I am also delighted to announce that we have planned four more product interventions throughout the year,” said Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
Kohli added, “This year, every quarter will witness a new product intervention that will cater to a different premium customer set. Our objective is to continue building excitement for customers through smart product actions and introducing models that will continue to build aspirations.”
Volkswagen currently operates in India with a portfolio that includes the Taigun, Virtus, Tiguan R-Line, and the Golf GTI. According to reports, Volkswagen is likely to introduce the facelifts for the Virtus and the Taigun this year and may also launch a new compact SUV. The carmaker is also expected to launch an electric vehicle this year.
Volkswagen's renewed focus on the Indian market comes on the heels of India and the European Union finalizing the important free trade agreement (FTA) that reduces import tariffs on cars to 40% from 110%.
Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that greater tariff certainty and a more predictable trade framework will allow them to evaluate the introduction of a wider range of European models for Indian customers.
“Over time, this can support deeper technology transfer, capability building, and long-term investment in the Indian automotive ecosystem. As more details emerge, we will be able to assess the medium- and long-term implications of this agreement,” he added.