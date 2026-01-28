Wife of former Fortis, Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh booked by EOW

According to investigators, Aditi Singh was entrusted with fiduciary responsibilities as part of the society’s governing structure but is alleged to have abused those powers to gain control over key assets and financial resources of the charitable body. The complaint claims that documents were forged and resolutions manipulated to facilitate the transfer and encumbrance of properties and funds, causing substantial financial loss to the society, the reports said.

The FIR also names unknown persons who are suspected to have aided and abetted the alleged offences. The EOW has begun examining financial records, property documents and internal correspondence of the society to trace the flow of funds and establish the roles of those involved.

Officials said further action, including searches and possible arrests, will depend on the findings of the investigation. No immediate response was available from Aditi Singh or her representatives.

The development adds to a series of high-profile legal and financial disputes linked to the former promoters of Fortis Healthcare, which has in recent years seen multiple investigations into alleged financial irregularities and corporate governance lapses.

The Singh brothers were also accused of orchestrating a complex scheme to siphon funds from Religare Finvest Limited and other group entities through inter-corporate loans and shell companies that were allegedly never intended to be repaid. Investigators contend that the funds were diverted for personal use and to prop up businesses controlled by the family, causing substantial losses to lenders and shareholders.

In the Religare-linked case, courts have taken cognisance of charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, and the trial process is underway following the formal pronouncement of charges. Both brothers have previously been arrested in connection with the matter and have spent extended periods in judicial custody.

Parallel to the police investigation, the Enforcement Directorate has pursued money-laundering cases against the brothers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that the proceeds of crime were layered through multiple entities to conceal their origin.

Regulators have also acted against them for alleged corporate governance violations, including directions to refund hundreds of crores of rupees to Fortis Healthcare and restrictions on their association with listed companies. In addition to criminal prosecution, the brothers are battling a host of civil claims, insolvency proceedings and arbitration disputes brought by lenders, investors and former partners.