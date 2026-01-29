Air India to buy 30 additional Boeing aircraft, converts 15 Airbus A321neo order to extra long range A321XLR

Air India has placed an order to purchase 30 additional Boeing aircraft, comprising 20 737-8s and 10 737-10s. These 30 single-aisle aircraft are in addition to the orders for 220 aircraft that the country’s second-largest airline had placed with Boeing in 2023, taking the total number of aircraft orders placed with Boeing to 250.

The Tata Group airline also announced the conversion of 15 of its current orders for Airbus A321neo aircraft to Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) variant to fuel international expansion plans.

The conversion, as per Air India, is part of its mega orders placed with Airbus in 2023 with an addition in 2024, comprising a total of 50 twin-aisle A350 and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft. Of the 300 single-aisle aircraft, this conversion to A321XLR applies to 15 of 210 A321neo aircraft ordered, while the remaining 90 A320neo remain as originally structured.

The deliveries of the 15 A321XLR are expected between 2029 and 2030.

Air India also entered into a multi-year agreement with Boeing Global Services for its Component Services Program (CSP), encompassing the airline's entire Boeing 787 fleet, both existing aircraft and those on order. All the fresh announcements were made on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, one of Asia’s premier civil aviation events, in Hyderabad.