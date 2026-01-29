Canara Bank net soars 25.6% to Rs 5,155 cr on strong treasury income, asset quality

MUMBAI: State-run Canara Bank has reported a sold 25.6% on-year jump in net income at Rs 5,155 crore on higher loan sales and improved asset quality for the December quarter.

Total income of the Bengaluru-based lender rose to Rs 39,881 crore from Rs 36,113.8 crore in the year-ago period. Of this the key net interest income stood at Rs 9,252.32 crore, up just about 1%. While the bank earned Rs 31,981.6 in interest it expended or paid back Rs 22,729.28 crore on its funds during the quarter, it said in a statement.

Overall asset quality improved gross NPAs falling to 2.08% from 3.34% a year go and net NPAs improving to 0.45% from 0.89%. The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 94.19%.

Its total business grew 13.2% to Rs 27,13,594 crore of which deposits constituted Rs 15,21,268 crore up 12.95% and advances stood at Rs 11,92,326 crore which grew 13.59%.

Of total advances, RAM credit grew by 18.70% to Rs 7,04,041 crore and retail credit grew 31.37% to Rs 2,73,395 crore with housing loan growth at 17.58% to Rs 1,21,172 crore and vehicle loan at 26.20%.

Fee income stood at Rs 2,327 crore up 6.50%, and credit cost declined by 25 bps to 0.64% and slippage ratio stood at 0.64% improved by 32 bps.